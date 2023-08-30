Peeler Farms Ground Beef Recalled For Possible E. coli O157:H7

by

Peeler Farms Ground Beef, and R-C Ranch Texas Craft Meats Ground Beef is being recalled for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Dean & Peeler Meatworks of Poth, Texas.

The fresh ground beef products were produced on August 22, 2023. They include:

1 pound, 5 pound, and 10 pound vacuum-sealed plastic bags containing “Peeler Farms WAGYU BEEF GROUND BEEF” with lot code 17836 printed on the label.

5 pound vacuum-sealed plastic bags containing “R-C RANCH TEXAS CRAFT MEATS WAGYU RC13610 STEAKHOUSE BLEND – GROUND BEEF 5 lb” with lot code 17816 represented on the label.

8 ounce vacuum-sealed plastic bags containing “R-C RANCH TEXAS CRAFT MEATS WAGYU RC13603 – GROUND BEEF PATTIES 8 oz” with lot code 17816 stamped on the label.

These ground beef items have the establishment umber EST. 51283 printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to restaurants in the greater San Antonio, Texas area. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

The problem was reported to the USDA after the ground beef product tested presumptive positive for E. coli O157:H7 at a third party laboratory.

Restaurants are urged not to serve these Peeler Farms ground beef and R-C Ranch Texas Craft Meat products. They should be thrown away in a secure trash can after first being double bagged or put into a secure package, or returned to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection include severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea, and dehydration. Some patients can develop a complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) that is a type of kidney failure. Symptoms of HUS include pallor, decreased urine output, and easy bruising. Seek medical attention immediately if anyone is experiencing those symptoms.