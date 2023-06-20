Peller Family Vineyards Pino Grigio Recalled For Bloating

by

Peller Family Vineyards Pino Grigio is being recalled in Canada because the containers are bloating and have sediment, which can indicate spoilage. This is not a health threat, butt a quality or spoilage issue. The recall notice did not say whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this wine. The recalling firm is Andrew Peller Limited.

The wine was sold in Ontario at the retail level. The recalled product is Peller Family Vineyards Pinot Grigio that is packaged in 4 liter boxes. The UPC number for this product that is stamped on the label is 048162010406. All lot starting with the numbers 3115 are included in this recall.

Also recalled is Peller Family Vineyards Pinot Grigio that is packaged in 4 x 4 liter boxes. There is no UPC number for this product. The code for this item is 2311502GR. No pictures of these products were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this wine, do not drink it. Stores and restaurants should not sell or serve it. You can throw the wine boxes away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.