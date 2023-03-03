Primark Children’s Bamboo Plates Recalled For Lead, Chemicals

by

Primark Children’s Bamboo Plates are being recalled for possible lead and chemical contamination. Lead is a heavy metal that can cause serious illness, including intellectual and behavioral disorders. The plates also have elevated levels of formaldehyde, which is a toxic chemical that can cause choking, coughing, and irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat.

No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Primark USA Corp of Boston, Massachusetts. The plates were manufactured in China.

The recall is for Primark Children’s Bamboo Plates. They were sold in the shapes of a bunny, a bear, a rainbow, and Winnie the Pooh. These are the product numbers that are on the packaging: 6041901, 7981401, 8096001 and 8096002. You can see pictures of the recalled plates at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

Consumers should immediately take the plates away from children, stop using them, and take them back to a Primark store for a full refund. If you did buy these plates and do not want to take them back to the store, you can contact Primark for instructions about how to properly dispose of the plates to get a refund.

The plates were sold at Primark US stores in the northeast region of the country, in Florida, and in Chicago from October 2021 through August 2022 for about $8.00. About 1,665 of these plates were sold in this country.