Public Health Alert For New Seasons Pizza Sauce For Allergens

A public health alert has been issued for New Seasons Pizza Sauce, according to the USDA, because it contains anchovies and milk, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not labeled on the product package. The sauce also contains ground beef and sulfites that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions or illnesses received by the company to date.

The fully cooked, ready to eat pasta sauce that is labeled as pizza sauce was produced on January 25, 2023. The recalled product is a 16 ounce tub containing New Seasons Bright & Flavorful Homestyle Pizza Sauce with slow-simmered plum tomatoes. The best if used by date on the product is 3/26/23.

This product does not have a USDA establishment number or a mark of inspection. The pizza sauce was shipped to retail locations in Oregon and Washington.

The problem was discovered when a consumer noticed there was meat in the pizza sauce and notified FSIS. The company determined that employees labeled a limited number of Bolognese Pasta Sauce bottles as Homestyle Pizza Sauce.

A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for purchase. FSIS has issued the public health alert to make sure consumers are aware of this issue. The government is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators.

If you bought this New Seasons Pizza Sauce product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.