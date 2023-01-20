Public Health Alert Issued For HyVee Beef Pot Roast Entree

by

A public health alert has been issued for ready to eat HyVee Beef Pot Roast entree because ti contains wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label, according to the USDA. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Hy Vee.

A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for purchase, but may be in consumers’ home freezers or refrigerators. The roast been entree products were produced on dates between December 26, 2022 and January 17, 2023.

The recalled product ks HyVee mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinner that is packaged in 11.6 ounce plastic containers. The best if used by dates are 01/03/2023 through 01/24/2023. The lot code 22361-23017 is stamped on the product label. Also recalled is 25.5 ounce plastic containers containing HyVee mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinner. The best by dates for that product are 01/02/2023 through 01/24/2023. The lot code is 22360-23016.

These items have the establishment number “EST. 51558” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in these states: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The company discovered the problem when they found they got a substitute gravy mix from their spice supplier that uses wheat, but the normal gray mix does not.

Please check your freezer and refrigerator to see if you purchased this HyVee Beef Pot Roast. If you did, and you cannot eat wheat, discard it in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.