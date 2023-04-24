Recall of Geisha Canned Shrimp For Possible Botulism Expanded

by

The recall of Geisha canned shrimp in medium for possible botulism contamination has been expanded. The number of states where the shrimp was sold has been greatly expanded. The product may have been under processed, which could lead to the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which produces the botulism toxin under anaerobic conditions.

In addition, all lots of this product are included in the recall. The recalled product is Geisha medium canned shrimp that is packaged in 4 ounce metal cans. The UPC number that is printed on the back of the label is 071140003909. The recall was expanded after the company received more information from the FDA. The recall only affects this specific product.

The shrimp was sold at the retail level from December 2022 to April 2023 in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The botulism toxin does not change how a food smells, tastes, looks, or feels. If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the Geisha canned shrimp away in a sealed or double bagged container inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.