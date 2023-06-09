Regal Gourmet Snacks Milk Chocolate Raisins Recalled; Peanuts

by

Regal Gourmet Snacks Milk Chocolate Raisins are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product as required by law. Anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Regal Health Food International, Inc. of Chicago, Illinois.

The recalled product is Regal Gourmet Snacks Milk Chocolate Raisins that were sold at Dollar General retail stores. The product was distributed through the Scottsville, KY, Jonesville, SC, Blair, NE, South Boston, VA, and Ardmore, OK, Dollar General Distribution Centers.

The product is in a clear 16 ounce tub labeled as Regal Gourmet Snacks Milk Chocolate raisins on top. The UPC number for this product is 028744201002, and the Beat By dates is 04/07/2024 (April 7, 2024). The UPC number and best by date are stamped on the bottom of the tub.

Milk Chocolate Peanuts were discovered in a tub that was labeled for the raisins. This was caused by an error in processing procedures which has been corrected.

If you bought this product with that UPC number and best by date and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.