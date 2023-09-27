Regal Spices Recalled For Rodent Feces Contamination

by

Regal Spices are being recalled for possible rodent feces contamination. There is no word on whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue because the recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Report page. The recalling firm is Regal Foods of Leola, Pennsylvania.

Rodent feces can carry pathogens including hantavirus, leptospirosis, lymphocytic choriomeningitis (LCMV), Tularemia and Salmonella that can cause serious illness. The recall was triggered when the company found that rodent feces were found in a sample of oregano.

The recalled products are all Regal Spices brand. They include Italian Seasoning in a 3.25 pound plastic bag with code 10201310; Oregano leaves sold in 20 pound, four ounce, and 1.5 pound containers with codes ORE22183, 8370, 8400 OM/23-550; and Taco Seasoning sold in 10 ounce containers with codes REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 25# 8400 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# 8400.

Also recalled is Herbs & Garlic in 25, 5, and 2 pound containers with code 8400; Fajita Seasoning sold in 8 pound containers with code ORE22183; Herbs de Provence sold in 2 pound containers with code 8400; Pasta Herb sold in 4 ounce containers with code ORE22183; and Blackening Seasoning sold in 5 pound containers with code ORE22183.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly. You can throw the spices away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.