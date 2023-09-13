Ruby Mountain Spring Water Recalled For Coliform

by

Ruby Mountain Spring Water is being recalled for possible coliform contamination. Becasue this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement reports page, not on the regular FDA recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Ruby Mountain Spring Water that is located in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Coliform bacteria is present in large numbers in the feces of mammals. If coliform is found in the product, it is an indication of low sanitary quality. While most coliform bacteria are not harmful, some can make you sick with vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea. Children and the elderly could become dehydrated if they are very ill.

This recalled water was sold in Nevada at the retail level. There was no foreign distribution of this product. The recalled product is Ruby Mountain Spring Water that is packaged in three gallon and five gallon plastic jugs. About 1,350 bottles of this water are included in this recall. No UPC numbers, no lot codes, or expiration dates were included in the recall notice. And no pictures of the recalled products were included in the notice.

If you purchased this product in either jug size, do not drink it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this water.