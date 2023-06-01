Rudolph’s OnYums Onion Flavored Rings Recalled For Wheat

by

Rudolph’s OnYums Onion Flavored Rings are being recalled because they may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. The product also may contain other sensitive ingredients, including monosodium glutamate (MSG), and the artificial colors yellow 6, yellow 6 lake, blue 2 lake, blue 1 lake, and red 40 lake.

Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease, and people who are sensitive to those other ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Rudolph Foods of Dallas, Texas.

The recalled product, Rudolph’s OnYums Onion Flavored Rings, were sold at select Dollar Tree stores in these states: Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The product is packaged in 3 ounce bags. Thirty-nine cases are included in this recall. The UPC number for this item is 0-24622-57106-9 and the code date is AUG 3, 2023 with the time stamps 02:00 – 04:30. These numbers are on the top right corner of the package front.

The recall was initiated after a retailer found that the manufacturer placed a Chile & Lemon puffed wheat chip product in packaging that does not reveal wheat.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to any of the ingredients mentioned, do not eat it. You can throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.