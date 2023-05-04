Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators Recalled For Fire Hazard

by

Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators are being recalled because they pose a possible fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The heater fan can fail and make the components overheat, which may catch on fire. The recalling firm is Berkshire Innovations Inc. of Williamstown, Massachusetts.

About 990 units of this product were sold in the United States, and about 29 were sold in Canada. The recalled item is Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators that has seven shelves, two front glass doors, and folds to one third of its size for storage as seen in the photo. The back panel of each dehydrator has the model number DR710, the production code CCAE and its individual serial number. The recalled dehydrators have serial numbers between 12139055 and 12140194.

The company has received 15 reports of the dehydrator overheating. No injuries or property damage have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

Th4e dehyrators were sold at Harmony Farm Supply & Nursery in Sebastopol, California, and were also sold online at brodandtalyor.com, Amazon, Williams Sonoma, and Pleasant Hill Grain from July 2022 to March 2023. The dehydrators cost between $295 and $395. The product was manufactured in China.

If you purchased this Sahara Folding Food Dehydrator, stop using it immediately. Remove the polyester air filter, and contact the company for a free repair. The repair is replacing the air filter with a non-flammable metal screen air filter. This is designed for easy toolless access by consumers.