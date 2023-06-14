Saladitos Lupini Beans Recalled in Canada For Possible Botulism

by

Saladitos Lupini Beans are being recalled in Canada for possible botulism contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Apex Commerce Trade.

The recalled product was sold nationwide at the retail level. It is Saladitos Lupini Beans that are packaged in 580 milliliter glass jars. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 8 413295 800514. The code for this product is L 162091. And the best if used by date is 2025-AL-18 (April 18. 2025).

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin will not look, smell, or taste different and the texture remains unchanged. But a tiny amount of the botulism toxin can kill an adult. Symptoms of botulism poisoning include facial paralysis, loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, slurred speech, and a change in the sound of the voice. Paralysis begins at the top of the body and gradually progresses downwards in a parallel formation. There is an antidote for this toxin, but it must be administered via an IV in a hospital setting.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, and making sure that industry is removing this product from commerce.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it. Throw the product away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.