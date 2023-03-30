Salento Organics Dark Chocolates Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Salento Organics Dark Chocolates in various flavors are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is lactose intolerant and anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Salento Organics of West Palm beach, Florida.

These Salento Organics Dark Chocolates were sold nationwide at the retail level and were also sold through mail order. The recalled products are all Salento Organics brand and all are sold in 4 ounce packages. You can see pictures of these candies at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Dark Chocolate Pitaya Bites with UPC number 8-60006-27410-0, Dark Chocolate Goldenberry Bites with UPC number 8-60006-27411-4, Dark Chocolate Mango Bites with UPC number 8-60006-27412-2, Dark Chocolate Banana Bites with UPC number 8-60006-27414-6, Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites with UPC number 8-60006-27413-9, and Dark Chocolate Peanut Bites with UPC number 8-60006-27415-3. You can see the long list of lot number and best by date pairs at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these products and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat them. You can throw these candy away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.