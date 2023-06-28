Salmonella Outbreak at Solano County Jails Sickens 117

June 28, 2023

A Salmonella outbreak at Solano County jails in California has allegedly sickened more than a hundred inmates, according to the Vallejo Sun. All three jails in that county have ill inmates, and the outbreak has lasted more than a week, a spokesperson for the Solano County Sheriff’s Office told that outlet.

As of Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 15 people were still sick. All prison visits were cancelled during the height of the outbreak. Symptoms included headaches, body aches, vomiting, and diarrhea, which are classic symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning.

There are three jails in that county, including the Stanton Correctional Facility, the Claybank Detention Facility, and the Solano County Justice Center Detention Facility. Trinity Services Group provides the food for all three jails, and the Solano County Department of Health has been working with that establishment to clean their facility and to test food for contamination.

Only about 6% of Salmonella cases spread person-to-person, so although it’s unlikely that this outbreak will continue, inmates were confined to their cells over the last week. Quarantine and visitor restrictions ended yesterday, as this Salmonella outbreak at Solano county jails comes to an end.

There was no mention of any suspect food, and no mention if anyone was hospitalized in this outbreak.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with this bacteria. Patients can be sick for up to a week, and most recover without medical care. Symptoms include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

