Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels Recalled

Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels are being recalled because the candies may contain foreign material. The foreign material has been identified as pieces of plastic, which poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. There is no information provided about any possible adverse reactions. These chocolates were sold in Canada at the retail level. The recalling firm is Sanders Candy, LLC.

The recalled product was sold in these provinces: Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador. It is Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels that are packaged in 1.02 kilogram containers. No photo of the product or the product label was provided in the recall notice on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The UPC number that is printed on the caramel package is 0 35900 27686 6. The best by dates for this product are December 12, 2023, December 13, 2023, December 14, 2023, December 15, 2023, December 16, 2023, December 17, 2023, December 18, 2023, December 19, 2023, December 20, 2023, December 21, 2023, and December 22, 2023. The code on the product label is 2263 IMP1.

If you bought these Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a trash can after first double bagging them so people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.