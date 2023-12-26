Scanga Meat Ground Beef Recalled For Possible E. coli O103

by

Scanga Meat Ground Beef is being recalled for possible E. coli O103 contamination. No confirmed reports of illness have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Scanga Meat Company of Salida, Colorado.

About 563 pounds of this ground beef are included in this recall. They were produced on December 11, 2023. The recalled products include:

6 pound plastic tubes containing “It’s a treat to eat Scanga Meat OUR REGULAR GROUND BEEF” and may have lot code 3345 represented on the label.

6 pound plastic tubes containing “It’s a treat to eat Scanga Meat OUR X-L GROUND BEEF” that may have lot code 3345 on the label.

1 pound plastic chubs containing “SCANGA MEAT HAMBURGER” and may have lot code 3345 stamped on the label.

1 pound plastic trays containing “It’s a treat to eat Scanga Meat GROUND ROUND” that may have lot code 3345 printed on the label.

These items have the establishment number EST. 6460 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold at the Scanga Meat Company’s retail location and shipped to restaurant locations in Colorado.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS testing. Sampling results showed the presence of the pathogen. Many clinical labs do not yet for non-O157 SteC, because it is more difficult to identify than STEC O157:H7.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly, beaus of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the beef away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.