Scenic Fruit Frozen Strawberries Recalled in Hepatitis A Outbreak

Scenic Fruit Frozen Strawberries are being recalled due to a hepatitis A outbreak investigation, according to the FDA. Hepatitis A has not bee detected on this product, but consumers should stop consuming the berries out of an abundance of caution. The strawberries were sold to these stores: Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets, and are in frozen Organic Tropical Fruit Blend sold to Trader Joe’s.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can cause serious complications and even liver failure in some people with pre-existing liver disease and immune system illnesses. Most people get sick within 15 to 50 days after consuming products contaminated with this virus. Symptoms of a hepatitis A infection include fatigue, diarrhea, low grade fever, intense itching, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale clay-colored stool.

The recalled Scenic Fruit Frozen Strawberries include these products: Simply Nature Organic Strawberries in 24 ounce packages, with UPC number 4099100256222 and best by date 6/14/2024. These berries were sold in California, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Also recalled are Vital Choice Organic Strawberries in 15 ounce packages, with UPC number 834297005024 and best by date 5/20/2024 sold in Washington.

Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries in 4 pound bags are also recalled. The UPC number for that product is 96619140404 and the best by date is 10/8/2024. It was sold in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Made With Organic Strawberries are included in this recall. They are packaged in 10 ounce bags, with UPC number 814343021390 and best by date 11/20/2024. They were sold in Illinois and Maryland.

PCC Community Markets Organic Strawberries are also recalled. They are packaged in 32 ounce bags, with UPC number 22827109469 and best by date 29/10/2024, sold in Washington. Finally, Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango is recalled. That product is in a 16 ounce bag with UPC number 00511919 and best by dates 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, and 06/07/24. It was sold nationwide. You can see pictures of these products at the FDA web site.

If you bought these frozen strawberries, do not eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. If you ate these berries, contact your healthcare provider about whether you should get a hepatitis A vaccination.