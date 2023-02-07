Seafood Delight Frozen Catfish Steak Recalled Because Ineligible

by

Seafood Delight Frozen Catfish Steak is being recalled because the product was imported from India, a company that is ineligible to export this siluriforme product to the United States. No adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this fish. The recalling firms are Delight Foods USA LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey and Delight Foods LLC, a distributor and importer of record in San Jose, California.

There are about 2,961 pounds of raw, frozen siluriformes products included in this recall. The recalled product is 908 gram (2 pound) plastic packages containing Seafood Delight Fresh Frozen Catfish Steak IF frozen fish. The fish package does not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. The fish was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported products. FSIS is concerned that this fish could be in retailers’ or consumers’ freezers. FSIS conducts retail effectiveness checks to make sure that firms are notifying their customers about these recalls. If it becomes available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS web site.

Please check your freezer carefully to see if you bought this Seafood Delight Frozen Catfish Steak. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.