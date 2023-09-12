Sheng Kee Mooncake Gift Boxes Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Sheng Kee Mooncake Gift Boxes are being recalled because they may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. The products were made with an egg wash. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Sheng Kee of California, Inc.

The recalled Sheng Kee Mooncake Gift Boxes products include:

Small 12 – 3 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) with Batch Numbers: 2UJ4N, 2UJ8N, 1UJ4L, 2UJ5N

Small 12 – 4 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) with Batch Numbers: 2UJ8N, 3UJ0N, 0UJ1L, 0UJ2L, 1UJ2L, 2UJ7L, 2UJ9N

Small 12 – 6 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Tin Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) with Batch Number: 0UJ7L

Small 12 – Tea Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) with Batch Number: 0UJ5L, 0UJ6L

Small 6 – 3 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) with Batch Numbers: 2UJ1N, 2UJ3N, 2UJ7L, 2UJ2N

Small 9 – 3 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) with Batch Numbers: 2UJ1N, 2UJ3N, 2UJ4N, 2UJ7L, 2UJ2N

Assorted Large 4 Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/7/23) with Batch Number: 1UJ9L

Large 4 – Date Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/7/23) with Batch Number: 1UJ9L

Large 4 – Lotus Pine Nut Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/7/23) with Batch Number: 1UJ9L

Large 4 – Red Bean Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/7/23) with Batch Number: 1UJ9L

These items were sold nationwide in retail stores and also through mail order. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice. f you bought any off these products and are allergic to egg, don’t eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.