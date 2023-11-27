Sienna Chocolate Decadent Brownies Recalled For Peanuts

by

Sienna Chocolate Decadent Brownies are being recalled because they can contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Dianne’s Fine Desserts of Newburyport, Massachusetts.

The brownies were sold nationwide to foodservice operators and through retail Gordon Food Service (GFS) stores in these states: Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. The problem is that the inner tray of brownies was inadvertently mislabeled, while the cases are correctly labeled.

The recalled product is 512 correctly labeled cases containing 2048 incorrectly labeled trays of Gordon Food Service Sienna Bakery Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies, with GFS number 226260.

The trays are labeled as Gordon Food Service Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies with the lot code 23243 that is printed on the bottom right corner of the tray, but they contain chocolate peanut butter brownies. The tray size is 16.5 x 12.5 x 12.5 x 2 inches.

The cases are labeled Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies (GFS# 226260) and have a lot code identifier of 6Z3H31 on the master case labels on the bottom right corner around the barcode of the master case label, and 23243 printed in the center of the master case label.

The recall was triggered when a customer complained, noting that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not have peanuts declared on the label.

If you bought these Sienna Chocolate Decadent Brownies product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.