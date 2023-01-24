SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Nut Candy Recalled For Peanuts

by

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Nut candy is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is SkinnyDipped of Seattle, Washington.

The recall is limited to these specific products and best by dates. The candy was sold in retail stores nationwide from January 8, 2023 to January 20, 2023. The recalled items include SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews that are packaged in 3.5 ounce containers. The UPC number for this product is 8-51562-00841-2. The lot code and best by date combinations are B23005 and 05/05/2024; and B13006 and 05/06/2024.

Also recalled is SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds that are also packaged in 3.5 ounce bags. The UPC number for this product is 8-61297-00030-8. And the lot code/best by date combinations are B22354 and 04/20/24; B12355 and 04/21/24; B22355 and 04/21/24; and B12354 and 04/20/24. The lot code and best by dates are on the back of the package in the lower right corner.

No other SkinnyDipped products are included in this recall. There was an undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient that came from one of the company’s raw material suppliers. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased either of these products with those numbers, and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.