Smart Sips Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate Products Recalled

Smart Sips Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate and other brands of this type of product are being recalled because they may contain peanuts that are not declared on the label as required by law. No illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Corim Industries USA of Brick, New Jersey.

The recalled products were distributed to a “limited number of resellers nationwide” between January 11, 2021 and November 30, 2022. All lots with Best by dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025 are recalled. The best by date is on the bottom of each carton.

The recalled products include Smart Sips Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate in 24 count k-cups packaged in a 12.7 ounce carton. Also recalled are Cocoa de Aroma 24 count k-cups assorted. The 127 ounce carton contains Peanut Butter flavor (0.52 ounce) k-cups.

Jersey Charm Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate in 24 count k-cups (12.7 ounce) carton are also recalled. And finally, Colonial Coffee Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate in 12 count k-cups (4.4 ounce) carton) are included. You can see pictures of the products at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when the company found that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may have trace levels of peanut butter. That was not declared on the bulk label or finished product label to downstream partners.

Testing conducted by Corin indicated that the levels of peanut may be below the limit of detection. The root cause was a temporary breakdown in the company’s supplier documentation process.

If you purchased these products and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw the k-cups away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.