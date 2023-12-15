Some Quaker Granola Bars Are Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Some Quaker Granola Bars and Granola Cereal are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Quaker Oats.

Some of the recalled items include Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip packaged in 5 count 7.4 ounce boxes. The UPC number for this product is 30000314074. Also recalled is 1.48 ounce bars of Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip with UPC number 30000004081. The same product is in 10 count 14.8 ounce boxes, with UPC number 30000315651 for the caddy and 30000315658 for the case.

Also recalled is Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip in 5 count 7.4 ounce packages. The UPC number is 30000316856. That same product in 1.48 ounce bars ia also recalled, with the UPC number 30000004098 for the bar. When the product is packaged in 10 count 14.8 ounce boxes, the UPC number is 30000315668 for the caddy and 30000315665 for the case.

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack is also included in this recall. It is packaged in a 53.3 ounce container with 36 bars. The UPC number is 30000567609. Finally, Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack is recalled. That product is packaged in a 14 count 13 ounce container with UPC number 30000576533, and a 58 count 58.6 ounce container with UPC number 30000562468.

You can see the rest of the recalled products at the link above along with the best by dates. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the store recall page.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.