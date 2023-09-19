Springwater Packers Mild Pepperonistix Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

Springwater Packers Mild Pepperonistix are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Springwater Meats.

The snack was sold in Ontario at the retail level. The recalled product is Springwater Packers Mild Pepperonistix that is packaged in about a 454 gram package. There is no UPC number for this item. The code on the product label is Packed on: 21.06.23. The recall was triggered by test results.

Do not eat this product if you purchased it. Retailers should not sell, use, serve, or distribute this item. Please check your refrigerator to see if you have this item. If you did buy it, do not eat it. You can throw the Pepperonistix away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerant or pantry or wherever you stored this item with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long the incubation period can be. Symptoms of listeriosis include nausea and diarrhea, which may lead to a severe headache, a high fever, a stiff neck, and muscle aches. If you do get sick, see your doctor.