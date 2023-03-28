Sprouts Farmers Market Saltine Crackers Recalled For Peanut

by

Sprouts Farmers Market Saltine Crackers Sea Salt Tops are being voluntarily recalled because they may be contaminated with peanut, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA Enforcement page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about any possible illnesses or allergic reaction reports. The recalling firm is Sprouts Farmers Market of Phoenix, Arizona. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Sprouts Farmers Market Saltine Crackers Sea Salt Tops that is packaged in a 16 ounce (1 pound or 454 gram) cardboard carton. The crackers are packaged in slug wrappers inside the carton, with 12 packages per case. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 646670310164. The lot code for this item is L462022 30, and the best by date printed on the package is 11/14/2023. The crackers were sent to distributors in Arizona, California, and Georgia.

If you purchased this product with that UPC number, lot code, and best by date, and are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the crackers away in a secure trash can after first double bagging or wrapping them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.