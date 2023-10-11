Stewart’s Chocolate Chip Cookies Recalled For Macadamias

by

Stewart’s Chocolate Chip Cookies are being recalled because they may contain macadamia nuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the package as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to macadamia nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these cookies. The recalling firm is The Cookie Factory, doing business as Maverick Ventures of Troy, New York.

The recalled product is Stewart’s Chocolate Chip Cookies, sold at Stewart’s Shops stores, that are packaged in a 6 ounce clear plastic clamshell container. The label is red with white printing. The best before date for this item is 10/13/23 that is printed on sticker that holds the package together. The UPC number for this item, which was not named in the recall notice, is also on that sticker.

About 2,367 packages of these cookies are included in this recall. The product was distributed to Stewart’s Shops stores throughout New York, and also in nine Stewart’s Shops in Vermont.

A customer who bought a package of the cookies noticed a substance in them that was later identified as a macadamia nut. An investigation by the company found that a temperature breakdown in The Cookie Factory and Maverick Ventures’ packaging process caused this issue.

If you bought this product and are allergic to macadamia nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the cookies away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.