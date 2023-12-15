December 15, 2023

Stop & Shop Recalls Cantaloupe For Possible Salmonella

Stop & Shop is recalling cantaloupe for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was posted on the Stop & Shop store recall page, not on the official FDA page, so there is no mention about whether or not any illness are linked to these specific products. There is a deadly Salmonella outbreak linked to Trufresh cantaloupe that has sickened at least 302 people in 42 states. The recalling firm is Trufresh.

The cantaloupe was available for sale from October 23 through November 11, 2023. The PLU number of the fruit is 4050.

You can see the full list of the affected 183 stores at the Stop & Shop web site. The states where the cantaloupe was sold are New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

If you aren’t sure whether or not the cantaloupe you may have in your home is part of this recall, you can check with your grocer. The phone numbers of the stores that carried the cantaloupe are included in the recall list. If they aren’t sure, do not eat the cantaloupe. It’s better to just throw it away rather than take the risk.

If you did buy these recalled cantaloupes at Stop & Shop stores or anywhere else, do not eat them. You can throw the fruit away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. You can also just bring the receipt back to the store for a refund.

