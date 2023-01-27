Superior Fresh Lettuce Blends Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Superior Fresh Lettuce Blends are being recalled because they may contain foreign material in the form of small glass pieces, according to the FDA’s Enforcement report data. this poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. There is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported. The recalling firm is Superior Fresh, LLC of Hixton, Wisconsin.

The salads were distributed in these states: Indiana, Pennslvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin, at the retail level. The recalled products are all Superior Fresh brand. They include Lettuce Blend, which may contain Red Leaf, Green Leaf, Green Romaine, Red Romaine, Red Oak Leaf, Green Oak Leaf, Butter lettuce, Arugula, Kale, Spinach, Mustard, Mizuna, Pax Choi. It is packaged under Spring Mix, net weight 4 ounces, with the UPC number UPC 8 57871-00882 2; Midwest Medley in 4 ounce bags with UPC number UPC 8 57871-00882 2, and Midwest Medley Family Pack in 8 ounce containers with UPC number 8 50038-27426 9. The best by dates are: Best By: 1/19, Best By: 1/20, Best By: 1/21, and Best By: 1/23. 2. Best By: 1/19, Best By: 1/20, Best By: 1/21, and Best By: 1/23. 3. Best By: 1/21, and Best By: 1/23.

Also recalled is Organic Spring Mix Family Pack with UPC number 8 50038-27430 6. The best by dates are: Best By: 1/20, Best By: 1/21, and Best By: 1/23. Superior Fresh Lettuce Blend is included in this recall. It is packaged as Spring Mix Family Pack in 8 ounce containers with UPC number 8 50038-27428 3; and Spring Mix in 4 ounce containers with UPC number 8 57871-00888 4. The beat by dates are: Best By: 1/20, Best By: 1/21, and Best By: 1/23.

Superior Crunch, in 4 ounce packages, is also recalled. No UPC number was given for that product; the best by date is 1/22. Superior Fresh Mighty Mix in 4 ounce packages is recalled, with UPC number 8 57871-00883 9 and best by date 1/23. Finally, Superior Fresh Organic Raw Spring Mix in 1 pound bags, 4 count, is recalled. That UPC number is 8 57871-00827 3 and the Julian Dates are 23002, 23003, 23004, and 23006.

If you bought any of these Superior Fresh Lettuce blends, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.