Suya Slice Kilishi Beef Jerky Recalled For Lack of Inspection

Suya Slice Kilishi Beef Jerky is being recalled for lack of inspection. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Suya Slice LLC of Memphis, Tennessee.

The ready to eat beef jerky and marinated beef skewer products were produced between October 16, 2023 and May 20, 2023. About 445 pounds of these products are included in this recall.

The recalled products include 1.5 ounce plastic resealable bag packages of beef jerky with Suya Slice Kilishi Beef Jerky printed on the front label. Also recalled is 5 ounce plastic resealable bag packages of marinated skewered beef with Suya Slice Suya printed on the front label.

These products do not have the USDA mark of inspection on the labels. The beef products were shipped directly to customers through online sales and were also sold at retail locations nationwide. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered when FSIS followed up on a referral from the Illinois Department of Agriculture, went to a retail location, and found that the beef products did not have the USDA mark of inspection. FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be in consumers’ pantries.

Please check your pantry carefully to see if you have these items. If you do have them, do not eat them. You can take them back to the store where you bought them, or you can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them.