Sweet Indulgences Cookie Bites Recalled For Undeclared Milk, Soy

Sweet Indulgences Cookie Bites are being recalled because they contain milk and soy, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk and soy, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No reports of illness or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Eban’s Bakehouse.

The recalled Sweet Indulgences Cookie Bites flavors are:

Brown Butter Honey Pistachio

Lemon Shortbread

Brown Butter Snickerdoodle

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chili Coffee Coconut

Turtle Brownie

The recall is for the cookie bites that are packaged in a 12 count, 11.85 ounce box. Only cookies packaged in this form are included in the recall. The traditional 2 ounce cookies are not recalled.

The cookie bites were sold from January 30, 2023 through December 13, 2023 through these outlets: Premier Produce One at 2110 Cleveland Street East in Columbus, Ohio, and through the Eban’s retail web site. And finally, they were distributed through the Gordon Food Service EPO/Dropship Program.

The issue was found during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. If you bought these products and are allergic to milk and/or soy, or have lactose intolerance, do not eat them. You can throw the cookie bites away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.