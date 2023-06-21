Tasty Kitchen Chicken Noodle Soup Recalled For No Inspection

by

Tasty Kitchen Chicken Noodle Soup is being recalled for lack of import reinspection into the United States. About 13,561 pounds of the products were not presented for reinspection at the border, according to the USDA. The recalling firm is BCI Foods Inc. of Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec.

The recalled products include:

10.5 ounce cans of “tasty KITCHEN Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup PRODUCT OF CANADA 45% LESS SODIUM THAN THE REGULAR TASTY KITCHEN CHICKEN NOODLE CONDENSED SOUP*.” This item has the best before dates of 2024 NO 01 and 2024 NO 09 and the lot codes 76222305 and 76222313 on the label.

10.5 ounce cans of “tasty KITCHEN Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup” with a best before date of 2024 NO 07 and lot code 59222311 stamped onto the product label.

These soups have the Canadian establishment number EST. 142 printed on the can. The soups were shipped to distributors in these states: California, Michigan, Minnesota, and Tennessee. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

The recall was triggered when FSIS was notified by an import broker that the canned chicken soup products imported from Canada were not presented at the border.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ home pantries. The government is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying their customers about this recall, and to make sure that the company is also removing this product from the marketplace.

If you bought these soups, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.