Team Fresh & Go Fruit Cups Recalled For Possible Listeria

Team Fresh & Go Fruit Cups in three varieties are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There is no mention about whether or not any illness have been reported to the company because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Freshy Foods, LLC of New Orleans, Louisiana.

These recalled products were sold in Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi. They are all Team Fresh & Go brand. They are all sold as single units. About 500 of these products are included in this recall.

The recalled products include Cantaloupe Cup that is packaged in a 12 ounce plastic cup with a lid. The best by date is 07/05/23. Also recalled is Mixed Fruit Cup hat is packaged in a 16 ounce plastic cup with a lid. The best by date is also 07/05/23. Finally, Pineapple Cup, in a 12 ounce plastic cup with a lid, is included in this recall. The best by date for that product is 07/05/23. No pictures of these products have been provided. The recall initiation date was 6/29/2023, but the center classification date was 8/21/2023.

The symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to manifest. That means if anyone ate these products in July, they may not get sick until September.

If you still have these products in your refrigerator, throw them away. Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution, even if you ate the fruit or discarded these products back in July. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the fruit cups.

If you ate these Team Fresh & Go Fruit Cups, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for 70 days from the date of consumption. If you do get sick, see your doctor.