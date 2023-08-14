Tomme Corse Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Fabrique en Corse Tomme Corse au Lait de Brebis cheese is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, there is no mention of whether or not any illnesses have been reported in association with the consumption of this cheese. The recalling firm is Estancia Holdings of Cumming, Georgia.

The product was shipped to one customer in Oregon. That consignee was notified about this issue, so no press release was issued.

The recalled product is Fabrique en Corse Tomme Corse au Last de Brebis Antoine cheese that comes in two 3 kilogram wheels for a total of 13.5 pounds. The lot number is VC349 and the best if used by date is 08/05/2023. The wheels are wrapped in plastic.

If you purchased any of this cheese, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheese away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a refund.

After you discard the cheese, you should clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to sanitize it. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures and freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this cheese.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.