Tony Horton Power Life Plant Protein Chocolate Recalled

Tony Horton Power Life High Impact Plant Protein Chocolate flavor is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is lactose intolerant, or who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, could have a serious adverse reactions if they eat this product. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, so there is no information about any adverse reactions or allergic reactions. The recalling firm is THGH Partners of Calabasas, California.

This product was sold online only in these countries: United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Mexico. The recalled product is Tony Horton Power Life High Impact Plant Protein Chocolate Flavor. The product is packaged in 446 gram containers (15.7 ounces). The ingredients are: Vegan Protein Mix (pumpkin, sunflower, flax)(as ProteoSMART), Mung Bean Protein, myHMB (Calcium Beta-hydroxy-Beta-Methlbutyrate), Alkalized Cocoa Powder, Pea Protein Powder, Gum Blend (guar gum, xanthan gum), Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Chlorella protothecoides (as AlgaRich vegi-PSS), Digestive Enzyme Blend (Bacillus subtilis, Ananas comosus)(as ProHydrolase). Monk Fruit Extract, Vitamin D3 (plant source) (as VegD3), Chromium Picolinate (as Chromax) Contains Gluten (from Wheat) and Soy (soy and wheat are used in the microbial fermentation of the ProHydrolase enzyme BUT not added into the product).

The UPC number for this item is 8 50010 86301 6. And the lot number that is stamped on the label is 0914922. About 6782 units are included in this recall. No picture of the product is available.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or contact the company for a refund or replacement.