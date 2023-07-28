Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recalled For Insects

by

Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup is being recalled because the frozen broccoli florets used to make the soup are contaminated with insects. Because this recall is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page and not on the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Winter Gardens Quality Foods Inc. of New Oxford, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product was distributed in these states: Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut at the retail level. The recalled product is Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli cheddar Soup that contains sharp cheddar cheese and unexpected cheddar cheese. The package size is 20 ounce (1 pound 4 ounces), or 567 grams and the package is a film sealed plastic container with a lid. There are 12 containers of soup in a cardboard case. More than 10,000 cases of this soup are included in this recall.

The item number for this soup is 68470. And the lot numbers are 383; 384, 385, 390, 391, 392, 397, 398, 405, 406, 425, 426, 431, 433, and 442. The use by dates for this recalled soup are 7/18/2023; 7/19/2023, 7/20/2023, 7/25/2023, 7/26/2023, 7/27/2023, 8/1/2023, 8/2/2023, 8/9/2023, 8/10/2023, 8/29/2023, 8/30/2023, 9/4/2023, 9/6/2023, and 9/15/2023.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you an take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.