Trudeau Farms Curly Parsley Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Trudeau Farms Curly Parsley is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Trudeau Farms.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. If more information is released by the government it will be posted on the CFIA web site.

The recalled item is Trudeau Farms Curly Parsley that is packaged in 160 gram bundles. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 68567 12520 8. All bunches that were sold from April 24 to May 3, 2023 are included in this recall. The parsley was sold at Provigo and Maxi retail stores in the province of Quebec. It was sold in bunches with a red twist tie.

If you purcahed this parsley, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a sealed or double wrapped package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

After you get rid of the parsley, you should clean your refrigerator or wherever you stored it with soap and water. Wash your hands thoroughly after cleaning and after handling this item. If you ate this parsley, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.