Two Kagome Sauces Recalled For Undeclared Soy Allergen

Two Kagome Sauces are being recalled because they may contain soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these sauces. The recalling firm is North American Food Distributing Company of West Sacramento, California.

The recalled products were sold in northern California through retail grocery stores throughout the area. The recalled products include Kagome The Worcester Sauce that is packaged in 16.9 ounce plastic bottles. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 4901306097502. Also recalled is Kagome The Chuno Sauce, also packaged in 16.9 ounce plastic bottles. The UPC number for that product is 4901306097519.

The recall was triggered when the company found that product containing soy was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought either of these sauces and are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat them. You can throw these items away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.