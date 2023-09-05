Victor Super Premium Dog Food Recalled For Salmonella

by

Victor Super Premium Dog Food is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Both humans and animals are susceptible to illness when pet food is contaminated. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product or contact with animals who have eaten it. The recalling firm is Mid America Pet Food of Mount Pleasant, Texas.

The recalled product is Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus that is packaged in 5 pound bags. The lot code for this item is 1000016385, and the best by date is 4/30/2024. The lot code information is printed on the back of the bag. The dog food was sold throughout the United States at the retail level.

The recall was triggered because a single lot of the dog food tested positive in a random sample test conducted by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. Retailers and distributors should immediately pull the recalled lot from their shelves and inventories.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will only have fever and abdominal pain. Some pets can carry this pathogen and not show any sign of illness.

People can get sick from contaminated pet food if they handle it and don’t wash their hands before eating. People can also contract this infection because pets can excrete the pathogen in their feces, and it can contaminate their coats, their bedding, and the environment.

Human symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you bought Victor Super Premium Dog Food in that package size, and with that lot code and best before date, do not feed it to your pet. You can throw the food away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean your pet’s food and water bowls and the area where he eats and drinks. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this dog food.