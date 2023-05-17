Wegman’s Italian Classics Diavolo Pasta Sauce Recalled

by

Wegman’s Italian Classics Diavolo Pasta Sauce is being recalled because it may contain anchovies, or fin fish, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to anchovies could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this pasta sauce. The recalling firm is LiDestri Foods.

The recalled product is Wegman’s Italian Classics Diavolo Pasta Sauce that is packaged in a mason jar with a red pasta sauce. The sauce was sold at Wegman’s grocery stores in Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia between April 3, 2023 and May 16, 2023.

The sauce is packaged in a 24 ounce jar (1 pound 8 ounce) with a beige label. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 077890222409. The best by date is 03/31/25, and the jar code is F0589.

The recalls was triggered when a consumer complained that the sauce was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of this allergen. The problem was apparently caused by a temporary breakdown in LiDestri Foods’ packaging process.

If you bought this product and are allergic to anchovies, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.