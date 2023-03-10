YETI Soft Coolers and Gear Cases Recalled For Magnet Hazard

by

YETI Soft Coolers and Gear Cases are being recalled because they contain high powdered magnets, which, if ingested, can become lodged in the digestive system. If two or more of these magnets are swallowed, they can attract to each other or another metal object. This can cause perforations, twisting, or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death. No magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is YETI Coolers LLC of Austin, Texas.

The recall is for the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and SideKick Dry Gear Case. The firm has received 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

The coolers were manufactured in the Philippines, Vietnam, and China. They were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports + Outdoors, YETI, and other stores nationwide from March 2018 to January 2023 for about $50 for the SideKick Dry Gear Case, $325.00 for the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and between $300.00 and $350.00 for the Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0. They were also sold at YETI’s online store and Amazon. About 1.9 million were sold in the United States, and 40,760 were sold in Canada.

These products have a main pocket closure that is lined with the high power magnets that are included in a heat-sealed plastic strip. The M20 Soft Backpack Cooler measures about 18 inches wide and 18 inches high; the M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0 is about 25 inches wide and 17 inches high; and the SideKick Dry Gear Case is about 11 inches wide and 7 inches high. The recalled coolers and gear cases were sold in different colors with the brand name YETI on the front. A hang tag with the product name is attached to the coolers and gear cases.

If you purchased any of these YETI Soft Coolers and Gear Cases, stop using them immediately. Contact YETI to receive a full refund or replacement product.