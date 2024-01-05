3-D Pet Products Premium Parrot Food Recalled For Salmonella

by

3-D Pet Products Premium Parrot Food is being voluntarily recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is D&D Commodities Ltd of Greeley, Colorado.

The recalled product is 3-D Pet Products Premium Parrot Food that is packaged in a 4 pound plastic jar. The UPC number for this item is 719195135045, and the lot number that is stamped on the product label is 102525G. Any products or lots that do not match those numbers are not subject to this recall.

A single manufacturing batch of this item tested positive for Salmonella in a random sample that was collected by the FDA on November 30, 2023. The parrot food was manufactured on October 25, 2023.

Salmonella can make animals and people sick. People can get sick by touching contaminated food, then touching their mouths or eating without washing their hands. Animals that are infected with this pathogen can pass the bacteria in their feces, and it can contaminate the animal itself and everything in its environment.

Animals with Salmonella infections may have no symptoms, or can experience lethargy, with diarrhea that is bloody, fever, and vomiting. Pets that look healthy can be carriers. Human symptoms of Salmonella include fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

This parrot food was sold at the retail level in these states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

If you bought this parrot food, do not feed it to your pet. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other animals can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.