365 Whole Foods Vegan Ultimate Veggie Pizza Recalled For Milk

by

365 Whole Foods Vegan Ultimate Veggie Pizza is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Because the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page instead of the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Richelieu Foods Inc. of Wheeling, Illinois.

The recalled product was sold in the states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington at the retail level. The recalled food is 365 Whole Foods Vegan Ultimate Veggie, Thin Crust Pizza. The item number is 999209512 and the best if used by date is 06/15/2024 (June 15, 2024). The net weight of this pizza is 13.7 ounces (383 grams). And the UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 99482-51870 7. The pizza was distributed by Whole Foods Market. There are 183 cases of this pizza that are included in this recall.

If you purchased this pizza and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the pizza away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.