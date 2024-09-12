7-Eleven Fudge Brownie Recalled For Undeclared Walnuts

by

7-Eleven Fudge Brownie is being recalled because it may contain walnuts or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this brownie. The recalling firm is Innovation Bakers of Fullerton, California.

This brownie was only sold in 7-Eleven stores in the Southern California region. The recalled item is 7-Eleven Fudge Brownie that is in a single serve unit. The product weighs 3.5 ounces and is packaged in clear plastic wrap with a white label. The lot code is Best by Wednesday 0911. The UPC number is 05254856392. There are 2,081 brownies included in this recall, which is one day’s production. They were delivered to stores on September 8, 2024 and September 9, 2024.

The FDA was notified and the recall was voluntarily issued after the company found that the walnut containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. No other 7-Eleven products are affected by this recall.

If you bought this product and are allergic to walnuts, do not eat it. You can throw it way in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.