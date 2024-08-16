Abby’s Best Biscuit Mix Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Abby’s Best Biscuit Mix is being recalled because it may contain wheat that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Because this recall notice was posted n the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Alfa Supply of Hanahan, South Carolina.

The recalled product was shipped to the states of California, Florida, Virginia, and Washington, and sold at the retail level, and it was also sent to the county of Bahrain.

The recalled product is Abby’s Best Biscuit Mix that is packaged in a 4 pound 8 ounce (2 .04 kilogram) metal can. The lot numbers that are embossed on the top of the cans are 07524, 09524, 10724, 13424, 14224, 14924, 15124, 17024, 17324, and 17824. There are 877 cans included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

Please check your pantry carefully to see if you purchased this item. If you did, and you cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw the biscuit mix away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.