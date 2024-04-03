Abdullah’s Sea Salt Almond Alligators Recalled For Almonds

by

Abdullah’s Sea Salt Almond Alligators is being recalled because almonds, or tree nuts, are not declared on the ingredient label. While the box contains the alligators, the ingredient label is for the company’s Chocolate Covered Cherries. No illness or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Abdallah Candies of Apple Valley, Minnesota.

Sea Salt Almond Alligators contain almonds as an ingredient. The product was distributed nationwide and sold in specialty retail stores, grocery stores, and other retail outlets. They were sold from March 1, 2024 to March 29, 2024. A limited quantity of this product is included in this recall.

The recalled product is Abdullah’s Sea Salt Almond Alligators that are packaged in blue green candy boxes with a black stripe down the center and a picture of the product. The ingredient label is on the bottom of the box. The code 0315 is found in a box at the bottom center of the ingredient label.

If you bought this product with that code and are allergic to almonds, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the candies away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.