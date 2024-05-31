June 1, 2024

Posts Comments

You are here: Home / Recalls / Abundant Life Gluten Free Mixes Recalled For Gluten

Abundant Life Gluten Free Mixes Recalled For Gluten

May 30, 2024 by Leave a Comment

Abundant Life Gluten Free mixes are being recalled because they contain gluten that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to gluten or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. This recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is BooKoo Foods LLC of Lancaster, Virginia.

Abundant Life Gluten Free Cake Mixes Recalled For Gluten

These products were distributed to a distribution center in Minnesota and also in Washington state. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the package size, manufacturer lot number, and UPC number at the FDA web site.

The recalled products are all Abundant Life brand. They include Abundant Life Foods brand Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, Gluten Free Chocolate Cake Mix, Gluten Free Basic Muffin Mix, Gluten Free Fudge Brownie Mix, Gluten Free Assorted Muffin Mix, and Gluten Free Butter Vanilla Icing Mix, among others.

If you purchased any of these items and you cannot consume gluten, do not eat them. You can throw these products away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Filed Under: News, Recalls Tagged With: ,

By submitting a comment, you are contacting Pritzker Hageman, P.A. An attorney may contact you to ask if you would like a free consultation regarding your foodborne illness.

Speak Your Mind

*

Report Your Food Poisoning Case

Error: Contact form not found.

×
×

Home About Site Map Contact Us Sponsored by Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis, MN law firm that helps food poisoning victims nationally.