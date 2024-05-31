Abundant Life Gluten Free Mixes Recalled For Gluten

by

Abundant Life Gluten Free mixes are being recalled because they contain gluten that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to gluten or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. This recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is BooKoo Foods LLC of Lancaster, Virginia.

These products were distributed to a distribution center in Minnesota and also in Washington state. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the package size, manufacturer lot number, and UPC number at the FDA web site.

The recalled products are all Abundant Life brand. They include Abundant Life Foods brand Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, Gluten Free Chocolate Cake Mix, Gluten Free Basic Muffin Mix, Gluten Free Fudge Brownie Mix, Gluten Free Assorted Muffin Mix, and Gluten Free Butter Vanilla Icing Mix, among others.

If you purchased any of these items and you cannot consume gluten, do not eat them. You can throw these products away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.