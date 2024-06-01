ADIOS! Super Vinegar All Natural Cleaner Recalled

by

ADIOS! Super Vinegar All Natural Cleaner is being recalled because it violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. It is “deceptively labeled as ‘Safe to Use’ and lacks the cautionary statements for a poison,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. This means it poses a risk of poisoning and chemical burns. No incidents or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Compare Brands LLC, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The recalled product is ADIOS! Super Vinegar All Natural Cleaner, 30%. The bottles are labeled on the front with “ADIOS! SUPER VINEGAR ALL NATURAL CLEANER 30% Concentrate Indoor & Outdoor use”. There is a label on the back with: “Say ADIOS to industrial cleaners with the natural power of vinegar” along with safety information and instructions. The product was sold in a 16 ounce white bottle with a blue cap.

The cleaner was sold exclusively online at Amazon from March 2023 to May 2024 for about $13.00. About 2,420 units of this product were sold. The product was manufactured in the United States.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can, or you can contact Compare Brands for information about how to get a free corrected label to put on the bottle. Compare brands and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.