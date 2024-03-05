Aji Mori Chillimami Sauce Recalled For Botulism Hazard

by

Aji Mori Chillimami Sauce is being recalled for a possible botulism hazard, according to the California Department of Public Health. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Aji Mori Sauce Corp., doing business as Sushi Koo of Los Angeles, California.

Low acid foods and other foods must be processed at certain temperatures since botulism spores, which are in the soil and can be in raw ingredients, can survive and grow under low or no oxygen conditions. If these foods are underprocessed, the botulism spores can grow inside the container, and they produce the botulinum toxin. A tiny portion of this toxin can paralyze and kill a grown person.

The recalled product is Aji Mori Chillimami Sauce that is packaged in 250 milliliter clear plastic bottles. The bottles have a nozzle and black labeling. The product code is 86001056573. It was sold nationwide, including in the state of California and was also sold online.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this item.