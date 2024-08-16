Aldi Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Makers Recalled For Burns

by

Aldi Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Makers are being recalled because they can pose a burn hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Aldi has received 25 reports of the coffeemakers expelling hot water from the top of the machine, including three reports of burns. The importer is Aldi Inc of Batavia, Illinois. These coffee makers were manufactured in China.

The recall is for the Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Makers. The coffee maker was sold in gray, blue, pink, and purple colors, and measures approximately length 11 inches, width 4.7 inches, and height 12 inches. Ambiano is printed on the side of the coffee maker. The model numbers and UPC numbers are located on the rating label on the bottom of the unit.

The UPC numbers are 4061464174788, 4061464174801, 4061464174849, 4061464174825, and 4061464174863. And the model numbers of the recalled units are 208924 and 208925.

The coffee maker was sold at Aldi grocery stores in 38 states and the District of Columbia from July 2023 through September 2023 for about $50.00.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. You can take the coffee maker back to an Aldi store for a full cash refund of $49.99 plus sales tax. Or you can get a $75.00 Aldi electronic gift card when you visit Aldi’s recall page, register the coffee maker, and receive instructions on how to cut the unplugged cord, dispose of the product, and upload photos of the coffee maker showing the model number, registration number, and cut cord.