Alert: Wow Bao Bao Thai-Style Curried Chicken Has Soy, Sesame

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert that Wow Bao Bao Thai-Style Curried Chicken contains soy and sesame, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the package label as required. The product may actually contain teriyaki chicken bao, which is made with soy and sesame. Anyone who is allergic to soy and/or sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Wow Bao.

The fully cooked, frozen bao curry chicken product was packaged on March 20, 2024. The recalled item is 10 ounce boxes that contain four “Wow Bao Bao Thai-Style Curry Chicken” pouches. The best if used by date that is printed on the side of the box is 4/12/25.

The product has the establishment number P-40001 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The item was sold at Walmart retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered and the alert was issued when a customer told the company that a box labeled bao Thai-style curry chicken contained pouches of the bao teriyaki chicken. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for consumers to purchase. FSIS is concerned that this product is in consumers’ freezers.

Please check your freezer carefully to see if you bought this product. If you did, and you cannot consume sesame or soy, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.